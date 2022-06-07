Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad to celebrate World Music Day by hosting Fete de la musique

Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: To celebrate the World Music Day 2022, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad is organising the Fete de la musique, along with partners, L&T Metro Station and L&T Premia Mall. From June 21 to 26, music lovers in the city can gear up for the city’s largest music festival — Music@Metro and Music@Mall.

For almost 15 years, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad has been celebrating World Music Day in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad by organising and coordinating concerts on a convenient day close to June 21 to encourage greater interaction and participation with music. This year too Goethe-Zentrum will celebrate WMD with a variety of music for a week from June 21 to 26.

Around 100 musicians will be busking at around 5 to 7 metro stations during the said week and end the week-long celebration on June 26 with an all-evening concert at Premia Mall. The music will range from Indian classical to pop music, from music that will soothe one’s senses to music that will raise one’s spirits.

So, let’s get together and listen to some good music on World Music Day as Hyderabad celebrates, rejoices and unites in our differences through music. The event is open and free for age groups.

Event schedule

June 21 to June 25, 5 pm to 7 pm

Venue: Multiple Metro Stations

June 26, 4 pm to 9 pm

Venue: Hyderabad NEXT Premia Mall

