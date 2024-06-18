Hyderabad to host global music icons for Fête de la Musique 2024

Taking place in India from June 14 to 30, the festival is organised by the Embassy of France in India, the French Institute in India (IFI), and the Alliance Française network.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 05:36 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to resonate with global beats as Fête de la Musique 2024, an internationally celebrated music festival, brings global artists to the city. Founded 41 years ago, this vibrant festival, also known as World Music Day, has become a global phenomenon, celebrated in numerous countries to honour the universal language of music.

Taking place in India from June 14 to 30, the festival is organised by the Embassy of France in India, the French Institute in India (IFI), and the Alliance Française network. This multi-city festival aims to explore the diverse musical landscape and foster dialogue between France and India.

The city will host two performances. Known for his vibrant sets and affiliation with Boukan Records, Paris-based DJ and producer Greg will take the stage at Ext. by Moonshine on June 19. Following this, on June 23, French pop sensation Brö will perform at Malibu in Hyderabad.

The festival will present a range of concerts, workshops, and panel discussions across different cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Bhopal, Trivandrum, and Pondicherry. The 2024 edition will be held entirely offline, providing a fully immersive in-person experience. Attendees can anticipate engaging live performances and a captivating tour by the featured artists throughout India.

Further, the festival will feature Akoda, led by Creole jazz pianist Valérie Chane Tef, performing in cities such as Delhi and Bangalore. Akoda’s music, a fusion of contemporary jazz and Creole heritage, has garnered international acclaim.

An overview of the Fête de la Musique 2024 schedule can be checked at www.fetedelamusique.in.