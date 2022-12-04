Gold coins found while digging borewell in Andhra’s West Godavari

By ANI Published Date - 12:43 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Source: ANI.

West Godavari: Around 18 gold coins were found in an earthen pot while digging a borewell pipeline in the field in Eduwadala Palem village on Saturday.

The field belonged to Manukonda Satyanarayana in Eduwadala Palem village of the Mandal. 17 gold coins were found in the earthen pot. Another coin was recovered later.

The farm owner informed the Tahsildar who reached the farm and collected the details. In the presence of the villagers, the statement of the farm owner was taken and the gold coins along with the clay pot were seized.

Koyyalagudem Tahsildar P. Nagamani said that a total of 18 coins weighing 61 grams of gold were found in the palm oil farm of Satyanarayana. He informed us and we had moved to the farm and enquired about the gold coins and we collected the coins. They will be handed over to the district collector in their office and deposited in the treasury. We have informed the archaeology department about the incident.