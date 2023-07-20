Gold futures gain Rs 115 per 10 gms today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 115 or 0.19 per cent at Rs 59,905 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,029 lots.

By PTI Published Date - 02:50 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 115 to Rs 59,905 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 2,022.90 per ounce in New York.