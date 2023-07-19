Gold futures gain Rs 68 per 10 grams

By PTI Published Date - 02:40 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 68 to Rs 59,831 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 68 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 59,831 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,473 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.09 per cent higher at USD 1,982.60 per ounce in New York.