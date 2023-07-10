Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.17 crore at Hyderabad Airport

The officials also seized around 62,000 foreign cigarette sticks from two other passengers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs seized gold valued at Rs 1.17 crore from three persons at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad on Monday. The officials also seized around 62,000 foreign cigarette sticks from two other passengers.

Basing on profiling and surveillance of passengers, the customs officials in the first case caught a passenger who with the help of airport staff attempted to smuggle 1,299 grams of gold valued at Rs 84.8 lakhs. The passenger had arrived from Dubai and following swift interception by the customs officials, the passenger and the airport staff member were held.

In the second case, gold weighing 526 grams valued at Rs 31.8 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah. The passenger had converted the gold in the form of capsules and concealed it in his rectum.

The customs officials also caught two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai and seized 62,400 foreign cigarettes from them.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.