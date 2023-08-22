Gold futures rise Rs 131 to Rs 58,621/10 gms

02:28 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

New Delhi: Gold price on Tuesday increased Rs 131 to Rs 58,621 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 131 or 0.22 per cent at Rs 58,621 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,958 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 1,928.80 per ounce in New York.