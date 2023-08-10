Silver futures rises to Rs 70,171 per kilogramme

By PTI Published Date - 03:35 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

New Delhi: Silver prices on Thursday climbed Rs 199 to Rs 70,171 per kilogramme in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery gained Rs 199 or 0.28 per cent to Rs 70,171 per kg in 18,659 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.77 per cent higher at USD 22.91 per ounce in New York.