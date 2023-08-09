Gold futures rises to Rs 59,280 per 10 gram

Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 32 to Rs 59,280 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

By PTI Published Date - 03:13 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 32 to Rs 59,280 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 32 or 0.05 per cent at Rs 59,280 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,926 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.11 per cent higher at USD 1,962.10 per ounce in New York.