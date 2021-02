Golden Oaks set to make amends in Bengaluru

The first race starts at 2.00 p.m

Bengaluru: The Padmanabhan-trained Golden Oaks looks set to make amends in the Sprinters Trial Stakes (Grade III) 1200 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old and over the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 p.m.

Selections

1. Activated, 1, Fortuneer 2, Prime Star 3

2. Golden Memory 1, Smoke The Grass 2, Amalfi Sunrise 3

3. Perfect Empress 1, Winmylove 2, Devils Magic 3

4. Mrs Thatcher 1, Star Sapphire 2, Dreams United 3

5. Malwa 1, Colonel Harty 2, Alexandre Dumas 3

6. Golden Oaks 1, Multifaceted 2, Cerise Noir 3

7. Livisilla 1, Katana 2, See My Heels 3

8. In A Breeze 1, Arlette 2, Mahalakshmi 3

Day’s Best: Activated.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

