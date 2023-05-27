Golden Retriever that earns Rs 8 crore per year

Hyderabad: While scrolling through your favourite influencer’s feed, it is hard to imagine the financial success behind their content. But behind their reels, videos, and posts, influencers are leveraging brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, and various collaborations to transform their passion into a profitable career.

But, have you heard of a dog who approximately earns Rs 8,28,46,400 in a year? Yes, we are not kidding!

Tucker, a Golden Retriever dog, is a canine influencer who started earning money from sponsored advertisements when he was two years old. According to a research by the portrait company ‘Printed Pet Mmeories’, Tucker Budzyn is the world’s No. 1 social media influencer.

In a ‘New York Post’ article, it was mentioned that Tucker is in the number one spot of canine celebrities with earnings between $6,656 – $11,094 (Rs 55 lakh – Rs 92 lakh) per post, quoted research by portrait company Printed Pet Memories.

Courtney Budzyn, the 31-year-old owner, made a social media page for him on the day she adopted him when he was just eight weeks old, in June 2018.

After a month, his video of pawing at an ice cube took the internet by storm. “I was floored that many people were as interested in my dog as me. By the time he was 6 months old, he had 60,000 followers. It was insane,” Courtney was quoted as saying by the ‘New York Post’.

“A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll. Instagram, we make about $20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories,” she added.

Courtney, who used to clean houses, and her husband, Mike, who worked as a civil engineer, quit their respective jobs in order to manage Tucker and his pup, Todd, full-time.

The five-year-old dog now has about 25 million fans across different social media platforms – 11.1 million on TikTok, 5.1 million on YouTube, 4.3 million on Facebook, 3.4 million on Instagram, and 62,400 on Twitter.

According to the research by ‘Printed Pet Memories’, the second canine on the list is @WhatAboutBunny with eight million followers on social media and earnings of $4,997-$8,328 per post, and @itsdougthepug is third with six million followers and earnings between $3,599 -$5,999 per post.