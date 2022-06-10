Goldi Solar to strengthen presence in Telangana, AP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Goldi Solar, which deals with solar modules, said it plans to expand its 25 channel partners in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen its dealer and distributor network. The company has more than 90 distributors and dealers across the country.

“The network expansion is aimed at serving the growing demand for solar in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We have signed multi-megawatt contracts in Telangana. We are an exclusive module supply partner for Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution (APEPDCL),” said Capt Ishver Dholakiya, Goldi Solar Founder and Managing Director. He made the announcement at RenewX, the renewable energy trade expo, in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are emerging as important markets for solar power, said its Co-founder and Director Bharat Bhut in a release.