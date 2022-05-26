Golf: Boulder Hills Tigers beat Boulder Raiders 2-1 in ATUM T9 Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:17 AM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Boulder Hills Tigers defeated Boulder Raiders 2-1 in the opening match of the ATUM T9 Challenge at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the first round robin matches Boulder Hills Tigers, Jaagruthi Jaguars and T Eagles emerged winners.

In the first match, Boulder Hills Tigers’ Sashidhar Reddy dug in and guided his team to victory with one hole up.

In the other singles, Tigers’ Anil Yamani got through a little more comfortably as he wrapped up two holes up with none to go win over Micheal O’Sullivan of the Raiders. The doubles match finished on the 8th hole as Raiders pulled a point back with a two holes up with one hole to win.

The ATUM Chargers got better of Jaagruthi Jaguars 2-1. U Rajesh and Viswanath Mallichetty won for the Jaguars. The mother-son duo of Saroja Gaddam and Vamsi Gaddam, who also happen to be the owners of ATUM Chargers, pulled back a point for their team with a 2 holes up with none to go win.

T Eagles crushed Boulder Ninjas 3-0 as they are the early table toppers. At the end of the six round robin matches, the top four will fight for the championship.

