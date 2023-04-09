Golf: Injured Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters before resumption of third round

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters due to an injury after completing seven holes of his third round at Augusta National

By IANS Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Augusta: Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters due to an injury after completing seven holes of his third round at Augusta National, the organisers said on Sunday.

Woods had 11 holes remaining to complete and was six over par after seven holes of his third round before play has been officially suspended due to inclement weather conditions.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to re-aggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today,” the golf great tweeted.

Dealing with cold and wet weather, Woods managed to finish the second round with a 74 on Saturday morning that helped him achieve a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut in The Masters.

The 15-time major champion managed to make the cut by the narrowest of margins at three over par, even though he bogeyed the last two holes. However, he had a difficult beginning to his third round, which saw him falling further behind the leaders.

During the first seven holes of his third round, Woods appeared to be experiencing physical discomfort, as evidenced by his poor performance with two bogeys and two double-bogeys that left him at nine over par for the tournament and positioned him at the bottom of the leaderboard.