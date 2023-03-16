Naresh bags top honours at Caddie Golf Challenge

B Naresh bagged top honours in the Best Gross category at the Caddie Golf Challenge organised by the T Golf Foundation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Winners and runners-up at the Caddie Golf Challenge

Hyderabad: B Naresh bagged top honours in the Best Gross category at the Caddie Golf Challenge organised by the T Golf Foundation at the Hyderabad Golf Course, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Bepta Club caddie scored 72 gross points to clinch the title. His compatriot Kadeer emerged as the runner-up with 75 gross points. In the 0-16 Handicap category, Hyderabad Golf Association’s Vijay Singh won the title by scoring 46 points. Shah Faizal settled for the second spot with 39 points. K Shanker of Bepta scored 43 points to annex the 17 and above Handicap category title.

Results: Best Gross: 1 B Naresh (72), 2 Kadeer (75); Handicap 0-16: 1 Vijay Singh (46), 2 Shah Faizal (39); Handicap 17 and above: 1 K Shanker (430, 2 Sultan (42).