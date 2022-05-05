Good response to pre-recruitment training by Rachakonda Police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:21 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: The free police pre-recruitment training programme by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has evoked good response from the police job aspirants with 2,000 candidates attending the inaugural event on Wednesday.

Addressing the aspirants preparing to appear for the police recruitment tests, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said earlier, as many as 650 youth have benefitted from such training and joined the police force.

Elaborating the significance of having a government job in the family, he asked the aspirants to utilise the opportunity to achieve jobs.

“A police job gets the family good respect in the society and protection through the Bhadratha Scheme for police personnel. We are providing pre-recruitment training to help the unemployed youth aspiring to join the police department,” he said.

He asked the youngsters to aim big and work hard to achieve goals and make their parents proud.

The aspirants will be availing the training opportunity in three centres – LB Nagar Model Market Champapet, Bharathi Engineering College Ibrahimpatnam and Aurora Engineering College Ghatkesar.

“Unemployed youth expressing their passion to join the police department is increasing with every notification and Rachakonda Police will help the aspirants in all possible ways,” the Commissioner said.

Rachakonda Police have provided free coaching at multiple places across the Commissionerate during the earlier notifications which helped several youth to join the police department.

“Around 600 youth got selected for police constable posts and more than 50 got Sub-Inspector jobs with the pre-recruitment training of Rachakonda Commissionerate,” he mentioned.

The free pre-recruitment training program would help many poor aspirants who cannot afford paid coaching in private institutions, he said, adding that well qualified faculty will teach the aspirants till the main examination.

“The pre-recruitment training is free for the aspirants but the faculty and arrangements are completely paid. The Rachakonda Police is paying for the faculty and making arrangements on behalf of aspirants,” he added.