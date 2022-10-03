‘Goodbye’ becomes first film to adopt reduced pricing policy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:38 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The legendary actor made the announcement through a special video confirming the big news for people who love going to the theatres and encouraging them to watch ‘GoodBye’ at a slashed price across India on the big screens.

Hyderabad: The makers of the movie ‘GoodBye’, Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Good Co., made a special announcement for the cinema lovers – megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer becomes the first film to adopt the reduced pricing policy of Rs 150 per ticket on the release day of the film; October 7.

The legendary actor made the announcement through a special video confirming the big news for people who love going to the theatres and encouraging them to watch ‘GoodBye’ at a slashed price across India on the big screens.

‘GoodBye’, the beautiful dramedy, is connecting directly to the audiences’ hearts, making them eagerly wait to watch the heartwarming journey of grief, love, and self-discovery magnificently depicted by the Bhalla family.

Helmed by Vikash Bahl, the film has an accomplished cast consisting of Neena Gupta alongside Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Good Co., ‘GoodBye’ is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)