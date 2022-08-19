Hyderabad among 31 locations raided by CBI in Delhi excise scam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was among the 31 locations where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches in connection with a case registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other officials of Excise department for allegedly committing irregularities in framing and implementing excise policy of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The CBI named Sisodia as accused number one (A1) in the case. The name of Arun Ramachandra Pillai whose permanent residence is in a villa at Eden Gardens in Kokapet was also figured in the FIR. The case was also booked against 10 liquor licences, their associates and other unknown persons.

In all, searches were conducted at 31 locations including Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Lucknow and Bengaluru, so far, leading to recovery of incriminating documents, digital records etc.

The CBI alleged that irregularities were committed including making modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee and extension of license without approval.

It was also alleged that illegal gains on account of these acts were diverted to public servants concerned by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.