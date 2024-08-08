Google and IBM professional certificates on Coursera aligned with NSQF

The initiative enables a system for universities and employers to provide credit recognition to industry content, creating more pathways for learners to pursue skills-based career opportunities in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 02:40 PM

Hyderabad: Coursera, an online learning platform, in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), on Wednesday announced 10 professional certificates from Google and IBM have achieved National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) alignment.

Under the National Education Policy, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) allows students to earn credits for all forms of learning, making it easier to switch between academic studies and skill-based learning. Aligning Google and IBM Professional Certificates with NSQF further promotes a shift from traditional education to competency-based learning.

Now, higher education institutions, and students can transfer credits for eligible professional certificates on Coursera, fostering job-ready, digitally skilled graduates.

“This collaboration with Coursera to align Google and IBM professional certificates with the NSQF framework is a wonderful demonstration of the flexibility and relevance that is coming into play through the national credit framework under the NEP. Learners will have access to industry relevant courses in cutting edge technologies and make their credits count towards their degrees.” said Kirti Seth, CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skill Council Nasscom.

Coursera India and APAC Managing Director Raghav Gupta said the NSQF alignment of these professional certificates from Google and IBM supports India’s education reform, facilitating credit transfer across academic and skill-based learning, while increasing student mobility and employability.