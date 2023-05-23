Google Pay allows users to make payments via RuPay credit card

Users can link their RuPay credit card with Google Pay to make payments at both online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.
Hyderabad: Mobile payment service, Google Pay in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will now allow users to make UPI payments with their RuPay credit cards
RuPay cardholders of various banks such as Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Axis Bank can make use of this new feature.
How to activate it?