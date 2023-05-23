| Google Pay Allows Users To Make Payments Via Rupay Credit Card

Users can link their RuPay credit card with Google Pay to make payments at both online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Mobile payment service, Google Pay in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will now allow users to make UPI payments with their RuPay credit cards

RuPay cardholders of various banks such as Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Axis Bank can make use of this new feature.

How to activate it?

Users must first add their RuPay credit card to their Google Pay account

They need to tap on the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option in the profile section

Select the credit card issuing bank

Enter the last 6 digits of the card number and expiry date to set the UPI pin

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number

Enter OTP to complete the integration