Google ships nearly 40 million Pixel phones since 2016, 10 million in last 12 months

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sun - 8 October 23

New Delhi: Google has shipped nearly 40 million Pixel smartphones since 2016 and 10 million units in the last 12 months alone, as its newly-launched Pixel 8 series gain initial traction globally, including in India.

Google Pixel shipped 37.9 million phones between 2016 and 2023, according to Francisco Jeronimo, VP at global market research firm IDC.

“Sales have been growing double digits in the last years, with total sales reaching nearly 40 million units since its launch in 2016,” Jeronimo posted on X.

Google was approaching the 30 million milestone last year, with 27.6 million units sold just before the launch of Pixel 7.

The last 12 months have been the best ones for Google Pixel smartphones, reports 9to5Google.

The tech giant sold about 10 million Pixel smartphones in the last 12 months — a significant improvement over 7.2 million it sold in 2019.

The all-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with next-gen AI capabilities, and Pixel Watch 2 are now available in India.

The Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999 and the Pixel 8 Pro will cost Rs 106,999, along with some attractive offers.

Both devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart, starting October 12.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is priced at Rs 39,900 and will be available for purchase on the same day on Flipkart.

The limited-time launch offers in India include a bank offer of Rs 8,000 on select banks and exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Pixel 8, with its terms and conditions.

There will be an offer of Rs 9,000 on select banks and exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on Pixel 8 Pro.

“With any purchase of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can buy a Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999,” according to the company.

The new line-up of AI-powered Pixel 8 smartphones come with new Tensor G3 chip and will be supported with seven years of “OS, security, and Feature Drop updates”.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality, plus game-changing editing tools.

“We’ve packed both phones with a new, 50-megapixel main camera, with 21 per cent more light sensitivity than Pixel 7,” said the company.

Pixel 8 has an updated ultra-wide camera with autofocus that enables Macro Focus.