Google’s chatbot AI Bard adds precise location support for more relevant responses

Precise location helps Bard provide more relevant responses about restaurants near you and many other things about your area.

By IANS Updated On - 12:44 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

San Francisco: In order to provide “more relevant responses,” Google has added precise location support to its AI chatbot Bard.

“Bard can start providing more relevant responses if you choose to let it use your device’s precise location. You can manage your preferences in location settings Opens in a new window,” Google said.

According to the company, precise location helps Bard provide more relevant responses about restaurants near you and many other things about your area.

For instance, if you ask Bard “What are the best restaurants near me?”, it will now be able to show you a list of restaurants that are actually located near your current location.

Precise location support is a new feature that is currently in beta testing.

Last month, Google released new update Bard, improving the ability to provide summaries of information and tell users where that information has come from.

With the new update, users will be able to ask Bard to summarise a specific article or story, or to provide a quick explanation of a topic without going into too much detail.

Meanwhile, Google has removed the waiting list and opened the AI chatbot to over 180 countries and territories, including India, after initially rolling out Bard in the UK and the US.

Apart from English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and the company said it’s on track to support 40 languages soon.