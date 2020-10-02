Government aims at turning all 142 municipalities as ODF++ towns: KTR

He said 43 per cent of the State’s population was residing in urban areas and it was likely to touch 50 per cent in the next five years, which was indicative of rapid urbanisation.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday informed that the state government was working with a target to turn all 142 municipalities as Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ urban local bodies in the state.

Speaking at a meeting held observing Swachatha Diwas on the premises of dumping yard at Bhongir, Taraka Rama Rao has pointed out that the centre recognised all towns in the state has ODF ones. But, he was not satisfied with it. In the state, eight municipalities were enjoying the tag of ODF+ and two municipal corporations ie GHMC and Warangal Municipal Corporation got ODF++ status. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department was working with a mission to achieve ODF++ status to all 142 municipalities in the state by developing Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs), setting up toilets in tune with the population, measures for waste collection and composting system.

He said 43 per cent of the State’s population was residing in urban areas and it was likely to touch 50 per cent in the next five years, which was indicative of rapid urbanisation. People were shifting to towns from villages due to various reasons including employment, education, health care facilities and others. At this juncture, the state government and municipalities have responsibility to develop infrastructure, hence the state government has taken up master plans for systematic urbanisation in the state.

With a vision, the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao brought citizen centric new municipal act to ensure better services to the people. He listed out provisions incorporated in new municipal act-2019 including 10 per cent of the green budget and time line for issuance permissions for construction of houses. It was mandated in the act that every municipality should spend 10 per cent of its budget for greenery development to avoid towns not to turn as concrete jungles. In 142 municipalities, 1326 nurseries, 197 dry resource centres and 140 compost yards were developed in the state. Wastage were piled up in dumpling yards of the towns for decades, he said that bio-mining was taken up to remove the wastes and their recycle.

Announcing that Pattana Pragathi Annual Awards would be extended to the best performing urban local bodies on February 24 every year, which was the launching date of Pattana Pragathi programme. The awards would be in five categories i.e. Model municipality, water resource conservation, maintenance of sanitation, greenery development and bio-mining.

He reminded that the state government has extended total Rs 1112 crores to municipalities under Pattana Pragathi programme since February this year. Stating that the Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of sanitation workers of municipalities, he told that salaries have been depositing into their bank accounts by 5th day of every month. Special incentive was also extended to them for their services during COVID pandemic, he added.

