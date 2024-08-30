State government doing injustice to farmers: Vinod Kumar

Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said the State government was doing injustice to farmers by denying irrigation water with a grudge against BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said the State government was doing injustice to farmers by denying irrigation water with a grudge against BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Anticipating that farmers would remember the former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, the Congress government was not operating Kaleshwaram pumps to draw water, though a huge quantity of Godavari water was flowing every day without being utilized any purpose. Every day, about 10 lakh cusecs of water was flowing down from Medigadda during July and August. About 1.75 lakh cusecs of water went down on Friday itself, Vinod Kumar said a press conference at Manakondur on Friday.

Irrigation officials were saying that water could be drawn through the Kannepalli pump house even without closing the gates of Madigadda barrage if there was 35,000 cusecs of water inflow. However, the State government was least bothered about farmers’ problems. So far, Lower Manair Dam has not received adequate inflows. If it was filled by drawing water from the Yellampalli project, water could be supplied to agricultural fields in Thimmapur, Manakondur, Shankarapatnam, Huzurabad, Elkathurthy, Kamalapur, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Thorrur through Kakatiya canal.

Both Mid Manair and LMD projects were dried up due to the mindless decisions of the Congress government, he said and advised the Congress to start lifting water through the Kannepalli pump house.

Water requirement for paddy crop would be high in November. So, Telangana Ministers and MPs should approach the National Dam Safety Authority and take steps to solve the problem. union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar should also respond to the issue, he said.