Government ignored tribals dwelling in Agency areas: RS Praveen Kumar

He demanded the government to issue pattas to tribals for tilling forest lands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Mancherial: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president Dr RS Praveen Kumar alleged that the government failed to extend support to tribals dwelling in Agency areas for centuries. He toured Jannaram mandal as part of the second edition of his Bahujana Rajyadhikaram programme on 179th day on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Praveen demanded the government to issue pattas to tribals for tilling forest lands. He also alleged that the government was duping weaker sections by declining loans and implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme to gain electoral mileage. He charged that it had cheated farmers by not waiving off crop loans as promised at the time of elections.

The BSP president regretted that tribals were living in hamlets without basic amenities such as electricity, roads and drinking water.