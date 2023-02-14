Telangana government is a role model for public welfare: Puvvada

Puvvada Ajay Kumar said schemes like Shaadi Mubharak and Kalyana Lakshmi were not being implemented anywhere in the country and no other State government could implement such schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries at their doorstep in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The State government was a role model for public welfare in the country, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Tuesday.

Schemes like Shaadi Mubharak and Kalyana Lakshmi were not being implemented anywhere in the country and no other State government could implement such schemes, the minister said. He distributed Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries as part of Vaada Vaada Puvvada programme here on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar personally handed over cheques worth Rs 98 lakh to 98 beneficiaries at their doorsteps along with a saree and fruits, which he presented at his own expense. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government was determined not to allow poor families to face financial difficulties in getting their girl children married.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to continue the scheme even when there were crises like Covid pandemic by ensuring required allocation of funds for the purpose.

Mayor P Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Agricultural Market Committee chairperson Dorepalli Swetha and others were present.