| Government Issues High Risk Warning For Iphone Users Heres What To Do

Government issues high risk warning for iPhone users; here’s what to do

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:19 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Government issues high risk warning for iPhone users; here’s what to do These vulnerabilities can be exploited by a remote attacker to persuade the victim to open a specially crafted file or application. On successful exploitation, the attacker could gain access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, spoofing of the interface address, or denial of service conditions on the targeted system.

Hyderabad: The Indian government has alerted Apple iPhone and iPad users about a new security issue. According to an advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple iOS and iPad.

These vulnerabilities can be exploited by a remote attacker to persuade the victim to open a specially crafted file or application. On successful exploitation, the attacker could gain access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, spoofing of the interface address, or denial of service conditions on the targeted system.

The advisory states that Apple iOS 16.1, Apple iOS versions before 16.0.3, and iPadOS versions before 16 are affected by the vulnerability – CVE-2022-42827.

The list of impacted devices includes Apple iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro Call models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

The CERT-In advisory says that the vulnerability is being exploited in the wild. Users are advised to apply software updates as mentioned in the Apple Security updates.