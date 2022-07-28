Government Whip requests for repairing of damaged BT roads in Alair

Published Date - 04:18 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha on Thursday requested the Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathode for sanction of funds to take up repairing of BT roads connecting tribal thandas in her assembly constituency, which were damaged due to heavy rains recently. In a memorandum submitted to the minister, she asked for release of funds to take up repairing of damaged BT roads.

She has requested for sanction of funds for laying of new connectivity roads to some thandas from ST sub-plan. She requested for release of Rs 3 crore for laying of road from Mallapuram to Pottimarri thanda, another Rs 3 crore for road from Velupally to Gujjavanikunta thanda, Rs 3.6 crore for road from Mulkapally to Devoji thanda, Rs 2.5 crore for road from Kommaipally to Lakshmi thanda and Rs 1.6 crore for laying of road from Nagaipally thanda to Timmapuram.

She said that the officials of R and B department already prepared estimations for the laying of these roads. These roads would improve the connectivity to thandas, she added. She told that the tribal welfare minister was positively responded to her request.