Government Women’s College lecturer receives doctorate from Osmania University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Nalgonda: Lecturer of Government Women’s College at Nalgonda Ravirala Naresh has received a PhD from Osmania University.

He got the doctorate for his research on “Toxicity evaluation of parboil rice mill effluents on growth and issues on biochemical constituents in Labeorohitha (Rohu fish)” under the supervision of Prof AV Shekhar Reddy of Osmania University.

