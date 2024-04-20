Khammam cybercrime police arrest two for targeting unemployed youth

The cybercrime police during their investigation found that about 50 persons in Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Guntur and Rajahmundry districts along with Khammam were cheated by the accused

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said on Saturday that two cyber fraudsters who were targeting unemployed youth were arrested.

In a statement here, the CP said the accused Parepalli Sai Krishna alias Sai and his associate Ravulapati Shiva of Nalgonda district lived at LB Nagar in Hyderabad. They collected phone numbers of heads of departments of engineering colleges from their websites and called the HoDs pretending to be former students and employees of IBM company.

They assured the HoDs that their students would be offered back door job opportunities in multinational companies. Falling for the trick, the HoDs posted the phone number given in their college WhatsApp groups asking the students to contact the phone number for placements, he said.

When unemployed youths and students called the phone number, the accused asked them to pay Rs.35,000 initially and later another Rs 35,000 after receiving salary. Falling in their trap, two young women from Khammam paid them Rs.70,000 recently through UPI. They found the phone number switched off a day after they paid the money and lodged a complaint with police on March 27. A case under IPC Section 420 and Section 66(d) of IT Act was registered at the cybercrime police station and investigation was done.

The accused were arrested at the new bus stand in Khammam on April 18 and were produced before court.

Three mobile phones and Rs 1.10 lakh cash were seized from the accused, the CP said and appreciated ACP (Cybercrimes) Phanindra, CI Siva Kumar, SIs Ranjith and Vijay Kumar for cracking the cybercrime.