Opinion: A commitment to nurture next-gen

Osmania University, which marks its 107th anniversary today, stands as a testament to the enduring power of education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 11:56 PM

By Dr Ram Shepherd Bheenaveni

On April 26, 1917, a visionary step was taken in the realm of Indian education. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam of Hyderabad, issued a historic farman laying the foundation for what would become one of India’s most prestigious educational institutions – Osmania University. Today, as we commemorate 107 years since its establishment, it’s imperative to reflect on its journey, its contributions, and its enduring legacy.

The Genesis

The genesis of Osmania University can be traced back to a memorandum by Sir Akbar Hydari to the Education Minister of the Nizam Government in 1917, underscoring the necessity of a university in Hyderabad with Urdu as the medium of instruction. This foresight, recognising Urdu’s significance as a language of wide currency in India, laid the groundwork for a revolutionary educational institution.

Initially inaugurated adjacent to Nizam College at Basheerbagh, the Osmania University embarked on its mission with humble beginnings, offering faculties in arts and theology to a modest cohort of students and faculty members. However, it soon outgrew its nascent confines, prompting the endeavour to establish a permanent campus.

In this pursuit, the Nizam enlisted the expertise of distinguished pros such as Patrick Geddes, a Scottish sociologist and town planner, and Ernest Jasper, a Belgian architect. Geddes meticulously surveyed prospective locations and identified the Adikitmet area as the most suitable site for the university. Jasper’s architectural brilliance gave birth to the magnificent Arts College. Furthermore, the benevolence of Mahalaka Chanda, a renowned philanthropist, who generously donated land for this noble cause, further propelled the university towards its grand vision.

Contemporary Osmania

Today, the Osmania University stands as a testament to the enduring power of education. Its sprawling 1,600-acre campus hosts over three lakh students, making it one of the largest higher education systems in India. With a dedicated faculty and staff of nearly 3,000, the university continues to attract aspiring minds from across the nation and beyond.

Central to its academic prowess is the Osmania University Library, a repository of knowledge dating back to its inception in 1918. Housing close to half a million books and over 6,000 manuscripts, including rare palm leaf manuscripts, the library stands as a beacon of intellectual exploration and discovery. Osmania University’s academic excellence has been recognised on the global stage, with commendable rankings in prestigious university rankings. From QS World University Rankings to Times Higher Education Rankings and the National Institutional Ranking Framework, it consistently features among the top institutions, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in education and research.

Foundation Day

To mark its 107th anniversary, a three-day extravaganza began on April 24, with a series of events under the banner of ‘Osmania Taksh 2024’. Themed ‘Connect & Reconnect to Grow’, the festivities symbolised not just a milestone in time but also a testament to the enduring spirit of education.

The first day, April 24, commenced with a spirited Foundation Day walkathon, echoing the strides of progress from the University College of Engineering to the iconic OU Centenary Pylon.

Subsequently, the Arts College reverberated with pride as it honoured its achievers, lauding students who have embarked on government careers, ranging from police constables to the prestigious All India Civil Services.

An Open House welcomed the wider community, offering a glimpse into scholarly pursuits across various departments, aiming to inspire the next generation of thinkers and innovators. The inclusion of a guest lecture by members of NITI Aayog added a layer of intellectual enrichment to the proceedings.

As the celebrations come to an end today, cultural activities are expected to encapsulate the essence of Osmania University’s rich tapestry of diversity and talent. This extravaganza serves not only to invigorate the spirit of students, faculty and researchers but also underscores the university’s pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of society through academic research.

Idea of University

Drawing parallels between the genesis and evolution of the Osmania University and John Henry Newman’s ‘The Idea of a University’ offers profound insights into the essence of higher education. Newman envisioned universities as hubs for holistic intellectual development, a vision mirrored in Osmania’s diverse academic environment. Just as Newman advocated for a liberal education cultivating knowledge, cause and character, Osmania’s array of faculties, including arts, social science and education emphasises its commitment to nurturing well-rounded students.

Furthermore, as Newman emphasised societal engagement and community-building of universities, it is evident that the Osmania University founded its ethos of social justice and cultural identity or recognition. The university’s meticulous planning, from campus selection to architectural design, mirrors Newman’s belief in an environment conducive to learning and growth. Moreover, its revered library reflects Newman’s emphasis on research and intellectual exploration.

As the university commemorates its 107th anniversary, it serves as a living testament to Newman’s enduring ideals. Both Newman’s philosophy and Osmania’s journey highlight education’s transformative power and its role in enriching communities. In celebrating Osmania University’s legacy, we honour the timeless principles championed by Newman, guiding institutions toward enlightenment and societal advancement.

As we reflect on this momentous occasion, let us recognise Osmania University’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its profound impact on shaping minds and futures. As we celebrate 107 years of the university, let us not only honour its illustrious past but also reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In an ever-changing world, Osmania University’s legacy of excellence serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more enlightened future for generations to come.

(The author is Vice-Principal, Arts College, Osmania University)