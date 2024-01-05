Govt allots 100 acres for construction of new Telangana High Court complex at Rajendranagar

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently announced that the foundation for the new building of the Telangana High Court will be laid in January after Sankranti festival

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday allotted 100 acres belonging to Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) for construction of new building of the Telangana High Court, at Premavathipet and Budwel villages in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district. Orders have been issued allotting the land to the Law (Judicial) department for necessary action.

The officials were instructed to make neccessary arrangements in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, judges and advocates took up with State government on the urgent need for constructing a new building as the existing High Court building is in dilapidated condition. They requested the State government to grant adequate funds for the construction of a new High Court at the proposed site in Rajendranagar area.

Since the present High Court building is listed as a heritage structure, the officials were instructed to preserve the building. The existing building are proposed to be renovated and used for city court or other court buildings.