Govt panel suggests ban of 4 wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

The oil ministry statement reads, "By 2030, no city buses should be added which are not electric...diesel buses for city transport should not be added from 2024 onwards."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

The oil ministry statement reads, "By 2030, no city buses should be added which are not electric...diesel buses for city transport should not be added from 2024 onwards."

Hyderabad: For the purpose of reducing emissions, a group from the oil ministry has advised the Indian government to ban the use of four-wheeled diesel cars by the year 2027 and encourage the use of gas- and electric-powered vehicles

The oil ministry statement reads, “By 2030, no city buses should be added which are not electric…diesel buses for city transport should not be added from 2024 onwards.”

It is questionable if the petroleum ministry would ask the cabinet for permission to put the suggestions of its Energy Transition Advisory Committee, which is led by the former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor.

In order to increase the usage of electric vehicles in the nation, the government should explore “targeted extension” of the incentives provided under the FAME scheme’s (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles) program beyond March 31.

The group recommended that starting in 2024, new registrations be limited to electric-powered municipal delivery trucks. Further recommendations included increased use of railroads and gas-powered vehicles for the transportation of commodities. In two to three years, the nation’s railway network is anticipated to be all electrified.

According to the report, long-distance buses in India would eventually need to run on electricity, however, petrol may be used as a bridge fuel for 10 to 15 years.