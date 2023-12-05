Govt says 45.59 lakh jobs created so far under PMMSY

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the PMMSY aims to generate 55 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

By PTI Published Date - 05:19 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Photo: X

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that about 45.59 lakh employment opportunities have been created under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the PMMSY aims to generate 55 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

“… It is estimated that so far about 45.59 lakh employment opportunities comprising 11.46 lakh direct and 34.13 lakh indirect have been created under PMMSY,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has reported that a total of 3,351 beneficiaries of PMMSY are directly employed and about 1,04,790 are indirectly employed in fishing and allied activities in the state, he added.

PMMSY is also aiming to enhance the income of fish farmers through various initiatives like enhancement of fish production, quality inputs, disease management, creation of shelf life for fish and fisheries products, efficient fish transport and marketing facilities, better domestic and overseas strategy.