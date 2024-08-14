Grandmother sells toddler in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:18 PM

Khammam: An incident of a woman selling her grandson to a family in Hyderabad in the guise of illegal adoption has come to light here on Wednesday.

It was said that a resident of Nizampet here, P Swapna married Sai of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district in December 2021 and the couple had a son in November 2022. One week after the child’s birth, Sai died in an accident.

Speaking to the media, Swapna stated that her mother-in-law, Nagamani wanted to adopt and raise the child as she lost her only son in the accident. She was made to sign documents for that deal in the presence of 42nd division corporator’s husband Sheshagiri, 45 days ago.

After sometime she came to know that Nagamani sold the 21-month old child for Rs.5 lakh to a family in Hyderabad.

Then she approached Sheshagiri and Nagamani to give back her son as she wanted to look after her son, but they denied, Swapna alleged.

Then she approached the One-Town police in Khammam and lodged a complaint against her mother-in-law. As the police started looking for Nagamani, she brought the child from Hyderabad and the police handed over the child to the local CDPO.

Meanwhile, Nagamani said that Swapna, after her husband’s death, had expressed inability to raise the child as she wanted to go for a second marriage.

Nagamani agreed that she handed over the child to a family in Hyderabad without any adoption documents while maintaining that she had not sold the boy. Police are probing into the matter.