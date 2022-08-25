Grass root innovator from Telangana gives a rolling support to ‘doli’

Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: In some of the hilly areas which are inaccessible via the road, the locals use a ‘doli’ to transport unwell people or even pregnant to the nearest health centre. However, two people carrying a 60-80 kg person in a doli for a four to five kilometre trek is not an easy thing.

Shanmukha Rao Repalle, a grass root innovator, from Kambalapally village in Mahabubabad district came up with an idea to improvise the ‘doli’ transport system. He added a rolling support by fixing one wheel at the front end and one at the rear end of the doli. This allows people to haul the ‘doli’. They will continue to carry it like before if the terrain is rough.

“The doli with the wheels will reduce the burden by about 80 per cent. However, they will still have to carry it in some locations where the terrain is rough. In such situations, the wheels can be folded back,” said Repalle. This improvisation cost him about Rs 3,500.

Repalle is in the know of a viral post of a bullock cart with a portable wheel fitted on it acting as a rolling support. The picture explained that the load carried by the bulls could be significantly reduced and divided evenly. The technique was supposedly designed by a group of students from Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT) in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

“Three years ago I noticed the difficulty some people are having with the doli and decided to do something to reduce the burden,” he recollected. Wheels apart, he said a first aid kit can be lodged on it. A solar panel can be used to power a torch, he said. He also worked on the grip for effective handling.

Repalle is a mechanic and works on oil engines and motors that farmers bring to him. He earlier devised a rice transplanter that is suited for small land holdings. He also developed the ‘monowheel man riding power weeder’. This is mainly useful in cotton and chilli farms and farmers can use it without putting pressure on their shoulders. He further designed a tent-on-wheels to offer shade to those who work on the farms. The 20ft X 8ft mobile shed accommodates about ten to 15 people under it. It has wheels on either side for the labour to move it forward or backward.