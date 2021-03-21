‘Green building’ for healthy life

Construction industry incorporates Green Building concepts for enhanced economic, health and environment performance of buildings

Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Want your home or office to be green in the real sense of the word? Join the Green Building Movement spearheaded by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which has enabled the construction industry to incorporate Green Building concepts for enhanced economic, health and environment performance of buildings.

It also helps you use green products in your homes and offices right from the foundation level. From cement and construction blocks to paints, furniture and tiles, the IGBC has certified over 2,000 products, under 24 categories, which are manufactured by 135 companies as GreenPro — a Type–1 Ecolabel which enables end-users in the building sector and manufacturing industry to choose the right products, material and technology for reducing environmental impact during construction, operation and maintenance of buildings and factories.

A product that bears the GreenPro Ecolabel has a lower environmental impact and contributes significantly towards the enhanced performance of Green Buildings and Green Companies.

S Karthikeyan, Principal Counselor, Confederation of Indian Industry, explains: “When we talk about a green building, the quality of material used in it should also be eco-friendly and sustainable. Hence, it is imperative to work towards recognising Green products. The Green Building market growth has created a demand for green products and services. I am hopeful this market will expand in the future.”

The Ecolabel standards for various products used for construction are developed with the support of product committees formed under the aegis of the Green Products and Services Council. The certification calls for the demonstration of product performance through testing as per specified standards and implementation of measures at every stage of the life cycle of the product. And guess what, these products are pocket-friendly too.

“The truth is many products available in the market are more or less of the same price. However, what you also need to understand is these products also help enhance the quality of living of the occupants,” shares Karthikeya.

He adds, “We are encouraging more and more builders to start incorporating GreenPro in their construction. It is a win-win situation for both occupants and builders. While the occupants can expect a good and healthy standard of living, builders will receive recognition and credits for achieving national and international certification for the buildings.”

