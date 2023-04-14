Green India Challenge: Prakash Ambedkar plants sapling to honor his grandfather’s legacy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:28 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: On Friday, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, participated in the “Green India Challenge” by planting a sapling in Begumpet.

The founder of the Green India Challenge and Rajya Sabha member, Joginpally Santosh Kumar, accompanied him. Prakash appreciated Santosh Kumar’s efforts to continue the inspiration of his grandfather, who mandated everyone to plant a sapling before meeting him.

“It gives me immense pleasure to participate in the Green India Challenge on the birthday of Grandfather Ambedkar, who strove for equality among mankind – balance in nature,” said Prakash Ambedkar.

He added, “My Grandfather, when he was Union Law Minister, wanted everyone to plant a sapling before meeting him. He always showed a special interest in plantation. After all these years, I am seeing that same inspiration again in the Green India Challenge.”

The Green India Challenge is a massive plantation program initiated by Santosh Kumar. The program aims to encourage people to plant saplings and create a green cover across India.

The efforts put in by Santosh Kumar have been highly appreciated by Prakash Ambedkar, who also congratulated the team for entering the Limca Book of Records recently.

“The unstinting efforts put by Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar for a massive plantation program is highly appreciated. Santosh Kumar’s efforts should be recognized more, and I wish nature is blessed with a green cover,” he said.

The event was attended by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Government Whip Balka Suman, and Green India Challenge representative Raghava, among others. The participants planted saplings as a part of the initiative, contributing towards the goal of creating a greener and cleaner State.