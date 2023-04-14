| Do You Know Ou In Hyderabad Awarded First Doctorate To Br Ambedkar

Do you know? OU in Hyderabad awarded first honorary doctorate to BR Ambedkar

14 April 23

Hyderabad: The first honorary doctorate awarded to the Father of Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, was by the Osmania University in 1953. The late Nizam was so impressed by Ambedkar and offered him the post of Chief Justice of the Hyderabad State.

The Nizam was very influenced by the teachings and ideas of Ambedkar in his period.

One should remember BS Venkat Rao who founded Adi Dravida Society and was closely associated with Dr Ambedkar. He formed a youth league and described its members as Ambedkarites. On his invitation, Ambedkar came to Hyderabad on May 30, 1936 to participate in the second conference of the league. In fact, Venkat Rao was then known as Hyderabad Ambedkar.

In recognition of the importance of Dalit movement in Hyderabad, Ambedkar invited Venkata Rao to preside over the Bombay Presidency Mahar Sabha in 1936.

Ambedkar also arrived in Hyderabad during 1934 to stand with Dalits fighting for a right to take water from water tank.

An open university was named after him. Moreover, the newly built Telangana Secretariat building, the nerve centre of the State’s administrative machinery was named after Ambedkar.

Hyderabad has now become the landmark of the country’s tallest statue of Ambedkar, installed at the heart of the city.