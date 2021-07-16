GRMB asks Telangana, AP to submit DPRs

By | Published: 11:45 pm 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) asked the Telangana and AP governments to issue directions to the officials concerned to submit DPRs of projects in the Godavari basin to it and the Central Water Commission (CWC) for appraisal and subsequent approval of the Apex Council.

In a letter to the Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Command Area Development, and Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department Secretary, board member PS Kutiyal said the board had asked the two States twice to submit the DPRs of the projects. Kutiyal said despite repeated requests, the governments had not submitted DPRs for appraisal.