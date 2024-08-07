GRMB chairman calls on Thummala, discusses projects

They discussed the redesign and repairs of the Peddavagu project which was breached recently due to heavy rains in Kothagudem district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 08:04 PM

They discussed the redesign and repairs of the Peddavagu project which was breached recently due to heavy rains in Kothagudem district.

Khammam: Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) chairman MK Sinha called on Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

They discussed the redesign and repairs of the Peddavagu project which was breached recently due to heavy rains in Kothagudem district. The minister asked for increasing the number of gates from three to six during the project reconstruction so that 80, 000 cusecs of water could be discharged. As the Peddavagu project was a joint project, its reconstruction should be done with AP and Telangana governments’ coordination. Steps should be taken to repair the canals in the respective areas of the States in 16000 acres of the projects’ ayacut, the minister said.

Nageswara Rao wanted the GRMB chairman to protect Telangana’s rightful share in Godavari waters and ensure water allocations as per for the State’s share without any difficulties. He discussed measures for optimum utilisation of Godavari waters by Telangana without wasting the river water.