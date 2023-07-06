Group clash at Gajwel: Cops file cases against six more persons

The total number of persons arrested in the case went up to 17 with the fresh arrests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Siddipet: Gajwel police have arrested six more persons in addition to the 11 arrested earlier on the charge of involving in last Monday night’s group clash between the two groups.

The six persons were arrested on Wednesday late night. The total number of persons arrested in the case went up to 17 with the fresh arrests. Commissioner of Police N Swetha has said that they would carry out a transparent investigation into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

The Commissioner has said that she had appointed an officer to investigate each of these cases. She has said that they have deployed over 500 Police personnel in and around Gajwel to bring the situation to normal.