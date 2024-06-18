Unemployed youth demand Congress govt to fulfill election promise of increasing vacancies

They demanded the government to consider candidates' selection for Group - I Main examination in 1:100 instead of 1:50.

Hyderabad: The Group services recruitment aspirants and unemployed youth demanded the Congress government and Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to consider candidates’ selection for Group – I Main examination in 1:100 instead of 1:50.

They also demanded the government to honour its Assembly election promise of increasing vacancies under the Group – II and III services recruitment, and deferment of the exams till December. BC leader and MP R Krishnaiah on Tuesday called for students to march – Chalo Indira Park on Thursday and a large number of candidates are expected to throng the rally and dharna.

Stating that Group – I notification has been issued after a gap of over a decade, the aspirants wanted the government to ensure that fair chance was provided to candidates for the Main examination.

Prashanth Kumar, a Group – I aspirant, recalled a statement made by former CLP and now Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, urging the previous BRS government to enhance the Main examination selection from 1:50 to 1:100 since the unemployed youth had been waiting for the notification for a long time.

“The Congress party that had earlier requested the BRS government to increase the selection ratio from 1:50 to 1:100 for Group – I Main exam is now mum on the issue. Our efforts to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Deputy Chief Minister proved futile,” Prashanth Kumar said.

Ever since the Group – I prelims concluded on June 9, the aspirants have been running from pillar to post meeting Congress Ministers and leaders over the issue but it failed to yield a positive result.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, according to aspirants who met him, passed the buck onto the TGPSC as it holds the examination. On the other hand, the Commission reportedly told the aspirants to approach the government.

“Some candidates who prepare for the Group – II and III, banking services recruitment exams appear for the Group – I to test their preparation. since they have good command over objective type questions but not over the Main exam. Due to this, candidates who are only preparing for Group – I stand a chance to lose their selection for the Main exam.,” said D Anil Reddy, a Group – I aspirant.