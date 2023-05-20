Grow green manure crops to increase paddy yield: Harish Rao tells farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is beating drum at Renuka Yellamma Temple, at Thimmaipally village in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon farmers to grow green manure crops in fields where they were growing paddy regularly, before taking up Vanakalam plantation to improve yield and control pest attacks. Green manure crops would make the fields fertile, he said.

Talking to farmers during his visit to Thimmaipally village in Nanganuru Mandal on Saturday, the Minister explained to the farmers on how to control pests on the paddy field. As several farmers complained that they had got poor yields, Rao also sensitised them on the need to preponing paddy transplantation to avoid pest attacks and hailstorms during Yasangi.

As officials informed the Minister that they had already procured 28 lorries of paddy at the village, Rao said the increase in paddy yield was possible only because of 24X7 power supply, Rythu Bandhu and the Kaleshwam Lift Irrigation Scheme initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister also asked farmers to take up oil palm cultivation for better profits. The State government was giving a 90 percent subsidy on oil palm cultivation.