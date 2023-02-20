In a first, Siddipet Municipality to produce bio-enriched manure out of waste

The project aims to reduce the waste piling up and convert it into the best fertiliser which will eventually earn money for the municipality

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Siddipet Municipality in collaboration with Carbon Masters made Carbonlites bio-enirched organic manure out of domestic waste in the town.

Siddipet: In the first of its kind of model in the entire India, the Siddipet Municipality in collaboration with Carbon Masters was working to convert the waste produced in Siddipet town into bio-enriched organic manure, which is called black gold by the soil experts. Naming it as Carbonalites, the Siddipet Municipality is preparing to launch the product into the market shortly.

With the support of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the Municipality has signed a memorandum with Carbon Masters company. The project aims to reduce the waste piling up and convert it into the best fertiliser which will eventually earn money for the municipality. The Sididpet Municipality is generating 60 metric tonnes of waste every day. Out of this, 15 tonnes is garden waste and 10 tonnes is food waste. These 25 tonnes of waste will be used in preparing the organic manure apart from generating biogas.

Aiming to produce 100 to 120 bags of manure per day, the Co-founder and Director of Carbon Masters Somnarayana has said that they would produce 4,000 to 5,000 bags of organic manure every year. Putting the price of a 40 KG bag at Rs 300 each, Somnarayana said that they were planning to sell them across the Siddipet district initially. Apart from that, food waste is also producing 200 KGs of bio CNG every day.

The municipality and Carbon masters were aiming to earn Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per annum on the project. It has also created employment for 20 locals.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Somnarayana said that the project will have multiple impacts. In fact, he said that it will work in a cycle, leaving multiple impacts. The use of waste as organic manure will restrict the waste piling on land, besides restricting carbon emissions. Somnarayana said that the use of organic manure will improve soil health in a great way. The Municipality has built a bio CNG cum organic fertiliser unit at Bussapur Dump yard near Siddipet with an outlay of Rs 6 crore. The bio CNG project is already in operation.

Siddipet Municipality was having 41,332 families (1.57 lakh population). The municipality is collecting the waste by employing 52 vehicles. Minister Harish Rao is expected to launch the carbonlites organic fertiliser brand shortly in Siddipet.