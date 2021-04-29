‘Grow with OpenText’ to be launched on May 20

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The OpenText World Asia Pacific will be held on May 20 and 21.

According to a press release, the two-day event will bring together OpenText leadership and experts, guest speakers, strategic partners, and industry professionals to discuss market trends, explore the opportunities within the Asian markets and show customers how they can grow faster. “Businesses of all sizes are looking to grow, increase efficiency, and improve sustainability,” said Mark J Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText.

“At OpenText World we will be launching our Grow with OpenText programme, which will bring together everything organisations need to transform their business and accelerate growth. No matter their point of departure, OpenText, can guide customers on a successful journey to the Ultimate Cloud.” The registrations are open for OpenText World Asia Pacific.