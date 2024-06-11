OpenText expands India footprint with new office in Hyderabad

The new facility will also serve as a work base for the company’s current crop of interns and graduates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 04:50 PM

Hyderabad: OpenText, the information company, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new office in Hyderabad. The investment follows a 25 per cent growth of OpenText’s Hyderabad workforce over the past two years and will serve as a base for continued growth the company anticipates in the next few years.

Situated at Tower B of Aquila, Phoenix Tech Zone in the Financial district the office spans across four floors and will serve as a hub for the company’s engineering operations, a press release said. Engineers at the Hyderabad development center lead significant product development programs for many of OpenText’s Business Clouds and play a key role in the company’s global AI innovations.

The new facility will also serve as a work base for the company’s current crop of interns and graduates. Supporting local talent, OpenText in Hyderabad has successfully run an internship program since 2010. Approximately 40 per cent of these interns have transitioned into full-time employees at OpenText, offering significant job opportunities to aspiring graduates.

Commenting on the expansion, Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer at OpenText said, “The expansion of our operations in Hyderabad is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to innovation and growth in India.”

OpenText’s team in India plays a critical role in how the company operates, how it innovates as a company and the way in which it serves its customers locally and across the world. The company now boasts of more than 6,000 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.