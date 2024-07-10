Gruesome! Newborn twins with their throats slit found in J-K’s Poonch

By PTI Published Date - 10 July 2024, 11:35 PM

Representational Image

Mendhar: In a gruesome incident, throat-slit bodies of newborn twins were recovered from their house in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, an official said.

The father of the female babies was detained for questioning while the bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.

Mendhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhupinder Kumar said an information was received that bodies of two female twins were lying in the house of Mohd Khursheed at Chajjla-Keyani village and accordingly a team was rushed to the scene.

Both the bodies were recovered and shifted to sub-district hospital Mendhar for completion of medical formalities, he said, adding the investigation is going on to unravel the motive behind the brutal double murder.

The father of the deceased was detained for questioning, Kumar said and added it is premature to say who killed the babies.

Block Medical Officer, Sub-district hospital Mendhar, Ashfaq Choudhary, said a board of doctors was constituted and the autopsy of the babies is underway.

“After completion of autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to police,” he said.