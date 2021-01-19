Gudivada SI commits suicide

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Gudivada: Gudivada Two Town Sub-Inspector Pilli Vijay Kumar of Krishna district committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling, here on Tuesday.

Kumar, who belongs to 2012 batch, was suspended some time ago on charges of extra marital relationship. Though he married a woman from Eluru three months ago, he did not bring her home and was allegedly staying with a beautician in an apartment.

His family members alleged that he had ended his life due to mental agony caused by the beautician. Investigation is on.

