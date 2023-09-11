Gujarat: Devotees throng Somnath temple on last Monday of ‘Nija Sawan’

The devotees queued up since early morning to seek blessings at the temple and also participated in the aarti performed on the occasion.

By ANI Updated On - 01:47 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Navsari: A huge number of devotees thronged the Somnath temple situated in Gujarat’s Bilimora to offer prayers on the last Monday of ‘Nija Sawan’ month.

The devotees queued up since early morning to seek blessings at the temple and also participated in the aarti performed on the occasion.

The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat.

According to the Hindu Gujarati calendar, Nija Sawan began on August 17 and its last day will be September 15 this year.

Special pujas and rituals are observed on Mondays in the month and are known as ‘Shravani Somvar’.